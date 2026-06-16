IndiGo pilot recites poem for farmers on first commercial flight from Noida International Airport | Watch

New Delhi:

The first commercial flight from Noida International Airport carried a special group of passengers. Among those on board were farmers and their family members from the Jewar region who had given up their land to make way for the massive infrastructure project.

What followed before take-off added an emotional touch to the historic journey. As the IndiGo flight prepared to depart for Lucknow on Monday, the crew paid tribute to the farmers through a heartfelt poem, recognising their role in turning a long-planned vision into reality.

Farmers honoured on first flight from Noida International Airport

Nearly 170 villagers from the Jewar area, whose land was acquired for the development of Noida International Airport, were among the passengers on one of the airport's first commercial services.

Before departure, the pilot addressed those on board with a poetic tribute dedicated to farmers.

"By turning soil into gold, he feeds the entire world. He seeks neither attention nor personal gain. Through hard work, he sows seeds and fills lives with happiness," the pilot announced.

He continued, "Whenever you plough the fields, Mother Earth smiles. Through your rough and hardworking hands, the hunger of the world is satisfied."

The address concluded with another message of gratitude.

"O provider of food, O farmer brother, we bow our heads in respect before you. For your noble service, we offer our heartfelt gratitude and thanks."

The tribute was met with appreciation as the flight marked a significant milestone not only for the airport but also for many local families connected to the project.

Lucknow flight marks a major milestone

The IndiGo service to Lucknow departed shortly after Noida International Airport welcomed its first commercial arrival.

The incoming flight, IndiGo 6E 2278 from Lucknow, carried 182 passengers, including Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Chief Secretary SP Goyal, actor Gul Panag and airline officials.

Upon arrival, the aircraft received a traditional water-cannon salute.

The pilot of the incoming flight also spoke to passengers and described the occasion as a dream-come-true moment.

After landing in Lucknow, the farmers and their family members met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence.

The gathering reflected on a project that transformed more than 1,300 hectares of farmland into what is now one of India's largest greenfield airports.

Yogi Adityanath recalls farmers' support for the project

Speaking at the event in Lucknow, Adityanath looked back on the early days of the project and the concerns surrounding land acquisition.

He recalled that there was resistance when the proposal was first presented to farmers.

According to the Chief Minister, he had asked them to spend an hour considering the offer and assured them that the airport would bring long-term benefits to the region.

"I told them that this airport would change your future. Opportunities come only once; those who recognise them become part of history," he said.

Adityanath added that the farmers eventually placed their trust in the government's assurances, allowing the project to move ahead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Noida International Airport in November 2021 and later inaugurated it in March this year.

The airport, originally scheduled to begin operations in September 2024, has been developed under a public-private partnership model.

In its first phase, the facility has an annual passenger handling capacity of 12 million travellers. It also features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft along with modern all-weather operational infrastructure.

Future expansion plans are already in place. Once all phases are completed, the airport is expected to handle up to 70 million passengers annually, strengthening its position as a major aviation and logistics hub in Asia.

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