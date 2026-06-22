'India me aise kab hoga': Indian woman walks home barefoot at 4:30 am in France

New Delhi:

A lady from India who resides in France has started an interesting conversation on the internet because of the footage she posted showing herself walking barefoot in the streets at 4:30 am. In the video, she talks about the sense of security and freedom she experiences while living away from her native land.

In no time, the video went viral as people reacted to it differently. Many people agreed with her and spoke about how important it is for women to feel safe in their surroundings. However, others pointed out that experiences can vary depending on the city, neighbourhood or country in which a person lives.

What happened in the viral video?

The woman, whose name is Shubhangi Vyas, recorded herself walking back home without shoes during the early morning hours in France. According to her, it was around 4:30 am when she found herself on this walk alone. In the video, she talked about how natural and pleasant the experience felt. Instead of expressing any worries or fears, she highlighted the sense of freedom she felt while walking through the streets at that hour.

The video touched many hearts, with viewers wishing that women everywhere could feel equally free.

Why the video struck a chord online

What attracted more attention to the video was the fact that it highlighted an issue that goes much further than one woman's experience. Many women still hesitate to take walks at night because of safety concerns. Consequently, Shubhangi's video sparked a discussion about what real freedom means in modern life. Many comments under the video pointed out that feeling safe is not solely a matter of statistics.

Several viewers also noted that small acts such as taking a late-night walk, travelling alone or simply being outdoors without fear can represent a level of freedom that many people aspire to. Aside from all the attention the video has garnered online, Shubhangi Vyas' post has encouraged people to rethink the concepts of safety and freedom in their daily lives.

Despite differing views on the comparisons being made, the discussion highlights a common aspiration shared by people around the world: a place where individuals can walk alone at any time of the day without fear.

The viral video serves as a reminder that safety is more than just numbers. It is the sense of security that allows people to move around freely and confidently.

Also read: 'Pure compassion': Viral video shows man's nightly mission to feed stray cows, wins hearts online