‘When it’s time to chill, we forget everything about work’: Indian woman talks about Dutch work culture

New Delhi:

Work culture conversations online usually swing between burnout jokes and productivity hacks. But every now and then, someone shares an experience that feels surprisingly simple. Not revolutionary. Just… healthier. And that’s exactly what an Indian professional living in the Netherlands recently spoke about in a video that many people online seemed to relate to instantly.

In the Instagram clip, Aditi opened up about how working in the Netherlands has slowly changed her mindset around jobs, productivity and personal life. According to her, the Dutch approach to work is both serious and relaxed at the same time. People focus deeply while working, but once the workday ends, they genuinely switch off.

Indian professional explains Dutch work culture

Aditi said the work culture in the Netherlands revolves heavily around boundaries and balance. Employees are expected to take their work seriously during office hours, which means staying focused, punctual and mentally present.

“Working in the Netherlands has really changed me fundamentally as a person. FYI, I have not worked in any other country so this is my only baseline. Generally, people here are very serious and very chill about work. Okay let me explain. You might already know, but we're very big supporters of work-life balance. What that means is when we're working during the day, we're actually only working. We're focused, we're punctual, and we're actually present in our work,” she said.

According to Aditi, the culture does not encourage carrying work stress into every part of life. Once personal time begins, many people disconnect completely and prioritise family, friends and their own well-being.

Clear work-life boundaries surprised many online

Aditi explained that most people around her maintain a very clear separation between work responsibilities and personal life. That balance, she said, has helped her spend more quality time with loved ones while also focusing on health and mental well-being.

“But when it's time to chill and let go of work and the life component starts, we forget everything about work as well. Well, most of us do. We maintain clear boundaries between what it means to work seriously, of course, and what it means to have a good balanced life. So every day I can disconnect from work and spend time with my loved ones, with my friends, and focus on my health and my well-being and actually chill,” she added.

Many social media users appeared to relate strongly to her observations. Several people responded with heart emojis and supportive comments under the video.

“Totally agree,” one user commented.

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