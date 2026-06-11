'Pandit ji is on-demand ': Indian woman reveals how much a priest earns in US, internet reacts

New Delhi:

Migration abroad is usually associated with careers in technology, finance or healthcare. However, a viral video circulating on social media has sparked discussion about how much Hindu priests, commonly known as Pandit ji, can earn in the United States.

The discussion began after US-based content creator Sarika Yadav shared a video explaining how Hindu priests work in America, how they obtain visas and what they typically charge for conducting religious ceremonies. The figures left many social media users surprised.

How much does a Pandit ji charge in the US?

In her video, Yadav said she is frequently asked about the earnings of Hindu priests in the United States and the visa route they use to relocate there. According to her, a simple Satyanarayan Puja conducted at a family's home can cost anywhere between USD 300 and USD 350, which works out to roughly Rs 28,000 to Rs 33,000. She added that temples may separately charge around USD 100 to USD 150 for certain services.

Yadav also explained that devotees can either arrange the required puja materials themselves or pay the priest to bring the necessary items for the ceremony.

Demand rises during festivals and special occasions

According to Yadav, Hindu priests are particularly busy during festivals and auspicious occasions. She said events such as housewarming ceremonies, Dhanteras celebrations, the month of Sawan and vehicle blessing rituals generate significant demand for priests across the US. Many of these ceremonies come with separate charges depending on the requirements and scale of the event.

How do priests move to the US?

The content creator also answered another common question related to immigration. "Many priests move to the United States on an R-1 visa. This is a special category of visa designed for religious workers. Before relocating, they must undergo religious education and meet specific eligibility requirements," Yadav explained. "The process involves a lot of struggle and hard work, but once they reach the US, they can build a good life and earn well," she added in the video.

Reaction on the internet

The video quickly gained traction online and generated lively discussions in the comments section. While some viewers were surprised by the figures, others pointed out that earnings should be viewed in the context of the cost of living in the United States.

One user wrote, "USD 400 is not a big amount for a puja. They have to live too. Let's not expect minimum wage for them." Another commented, "It is wrong to compare US income directly with Indian rupees. Priests have to pay the same bills everyone else pays." A third user jokingly said, "Pandit ji is on-demand".

Among the many reactions, one comment stood out for its humour: "Engineering chhodni padegi."