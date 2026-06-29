'No fans anywhere': Indian woman says 33°C in Germany feels hotter than 45°C in UP

New Delhi:

For many Indians, a temperature of 33°C hardly sounds alarming. In fact, several parts of the country experience summer temperatures well above 45°C every year. However, an interesting debate has been sparked by a video of an Indian woman living in Germany after she claimed that the weather conditions in Europe felt much worse than those she used to experience in India.

The content creator, Neha Rai, uploaded videos on social media in which she talked about how difficult it was for her to cope with Germany's unusually hot weather.

'I survived 45°C in UP, but 33°C in Germany feels unbearable'

In her first video, Neha mentioned that Germany was experiencing temperatures of around 33°C along with heat warnings. Having previously lived in Uttar Pradesh, where temperatures reached 45°C to 50°C during the summer months, she did not expect the conditions to be so difficult.

She further pointed out that the gym she visited was almost empty, with people like her being the exception. Neha also mentioned that the heatwave was expected to continue for at least another week.

The search for a fan

Neha shared another update just a few days later, which soon went viral online. She revealed that she spent three days visiting different stores after finding herself unable to cope with the weather without a fan. However, every shop she visited had completely sold out.

According to her, she checked popular retailers including Lidl, Kaufland, Action and MediaMarkt, but couldn't find a single fan. Even online shopping platforms showed fans as unavailable.

Sleepless nights during the heatwave

Neha said the lack of cooling options had started affecting her sleep.

Unable to find a fan anywhere, she described waking up repeatedly throughout the night because of the heat.

Using a humorous tone, she remarked that she was going "mad" because of the weather while still trying to find ways to beat the heat.

Why is 33°C so different?

The videos posted by Neha also sparked discussions about why the same temperature feels so different from one country to another.

Many social media users pointed out that much of Europe is designed to retain heat during winter rather than stay cool in summer. Unlike many Indian homes, air conditioners and even ceiling fans are less common in several European countries because prolonged periods of extreme heat have historically been rare.

As a result, even temperatures that may seem moderate to many Indians can feel much more uncomfortable indoors.

The videos have prompted countless comments from Indians living across Europe, many of whom shared similar experiences during the ongoing heatwave.

Also read: 'His father drops him at the office every day': 28-year-old engineer banned from driving because of his kundli