'New passport, desi heart' Indian woman celebrates Canadian citizenship with garba, sparks debate online

New Delhi:

As per Instagram creator Parin Barot, attaining Canadian citizenship symbolised the culmination of eight years of struggles, hopes, and achievements. In celebration of the occasion, she picked something very close to her heart...Garba. Garba is a traditional dance form that originated in India. She recorded her garba dance performance after receiving her Canadian citizenship during the ceremony conducted in Mississauga. It symbolised a “full circle moment” for her because it highlighted not only her Canadian status but also her rich Indian heritage.

Her fans showered her with compliments on achieving this milestone, while others questioned the appropriateness of dancing at her citizenship ceremony.

‘New passport, new chapter, same desi heart’

In the now-viral reel, Barot described her citizenship ceremony as much more than a legal formality. She reflected on her eight-year journey in Canada and expressed gratitude for the opportunities the country had given her. "New passport, new chapter… but the same desi heart beating with pride," she wrote, adding that her story would "always dance between two worlds."

For Barot, the garba was not just a dance but a symbolic way of honouring her heritage while embracing her future as a Canadian citizen.

The Internet is divided over the ceremony etiquette

The video went viral very fast, attracting thousands of likes, as some viewers discussed whether such cultural events belonged in citizenship ceremonies. One commenter wrote, "Congratulations, but this is a formal citizenship oath, not a personal celebration space. Moments like this represent a country and should stay respectful and professional."

Another user added, "This shows you are not ready to be a full Canadian yet. Just a POV, respectfully." Some people thought that it was better to have such cultural events outside the ceremony place since it was not appropriate to celebrate at such an official event.

Others defend cultural expression

All was not in agreement on the issue of the criticisms being levelled. There were many who justified Barot's actions by claiming that taking up citizenship did not necessarily mean losing one’s own culture. They emphasised that Canada itself was recognised for its multicultural approach and that Barot had simply celebrated a major life event using his native culture.

Others expressed felicitations towards Barot while noting that the dance symbolised the joy and freedom associated with waiting for years to be granted citizenship.

A conversation about identity and belonging

In addition to discussing whether the etiquette in this ceremony was appropriate or not, the video has generated discussion among immigrants about their identity. To many immigrants, taking citizenship in a foreign country does not mean losing one identity and acquiring another; rather, it involves having multiple identities where a person can maintain ties with his or her past while embracing the new environment.

No matter whether individuals considered the dance part of the ceremony a symbol of joy or inappropriateness, it is evident that the video has created quite a stir since it raised issues related to belonging and culture.

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