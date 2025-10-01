Indian woman bids tearful farewell to US after layoff, moves to Dubai; netizens call out 'privileged struggle' Ananya documented her departure from the US after losing her job in a reel, which has gathered significant attention on Instagram.

Ananya Joshi, an Indian woman who had been openly sharing her months-long job search on social media, has now left the United States after being unable to secure a suitable role. On September 29, she posted a tearful Instagram video capturing her departure.

In the video, she expressed her gratitude to the US, calling leaving the country the most difficult step in her journey. While she had come to terms with her situation, she admitted that nothing could have prepared her for the emotional weight of saying goodbye.

Reflecting on her time in America, Joshi described it as her first home as a financially independent adult and said the experience would always hold a special place in her life.

"By far the hardest step in this journey. Even though I seemed to have accepted my reality, nothing could have prepared me for this day. America was my first home as a financially independent adult and that will always be a special thing to me. Though short-lived, I really appreciate the life you gave me AMERICA, I LOVE YOU," she wrote in the caption.

About Ananya Joshi

Joshi graduated in 2024 from Northwestern University with a master’s degree in biotechnology and had gained experience working at a biotech startup through the F-1 Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. She was recently laid off and soon after began her job search.

“I’ve been laid off from my previous role as part of a company-wide downsizing. I’m now looking for my next opportunity… There’s some urgency to this as my STEM OPT clock is ticking, and I need to secure a role within the next month to remain in the US,” she had shared in a LinkedIn post four months ago.

Despite extensive efforts, she was unable to find a suitable position, which eventually led her to return home. Her recent posts hint that she may be considering opportunities in Dubai. While many social media users sympathised with her struggles, others criticised her for travelling first class on her way out of the US.

The OPT programme allows international students in the US on F-1 visas to work temporarily in their field of study for up to 12 months.

'Weeping in first class': Netizens call out privilege

As the video went viral on Instagram, it attracted trolling from netizens also with several people pointing the privilege Ananya carried while documenting her struggle. The video shows her leaving the US on an Etihad flight first-class suite as she made her way to Dubai to pursue another job after the layoff.

"Left the American dream to pursue the Dubai dream and weeping in a first class, such a tough life," one of the comments said.

Comments on the post

"Being this privileged and crying in Etihad business class is such a struggle," another user commented. "Oh to cry in an Emirates business class flight to go from America to Dubai. Living the dream I see. Hope my kids will be as privileged as you are today," one user commented on Ananya's post.