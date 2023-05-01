TV serial actress turns into Spider in viral video, netizens call it cringe pro max. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV serial actress turns into Spider in viral video

Trending News: Have you seen the latest viral video from an Indian TV serial? It's so bizarre and ridiculous that you won't be able to believe your eyes! The video shows an actress transforming into a giant spider, shooting webs from her hands like Spiderman, and saving the lead actor from danger. Yes, you read that right, a spider-woman! And the quality of VFX is so cringe-worthy that Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, who played Spiderman in Hollywood movies, are seen crying in the clip as if someone took away their roles and presented it in a pathetic manner.

The days are long gone when makers of Indian serials used to bring back the dead person alive in a serial whom they have shown dead in the earlier episodes. Now, they can show anything in the daily soaps to attract viewership. The recent video clip is a perfect example of crossing all the limits of illogicalness. In a bid to do things in a different manner, makers and writers are taking creative liberties, which are leaving viewers stunned and speechless.

Netizens also went crazy as soon as the clip went viral, and the reactions are hilarious. One user wrote, "Wakanda forever karke spiderman kaisa hua?" while another user commented, "Ichhadhari makdi." A third user took a dig at the VFX team and said, "When you use notepad for making VFX." And, a fourth user suggested that "Doctor strange needs to open one more portal to eliminate the writer of this TV serial." Users suggested that Thanos is needed immediately to bring some balance and sanity to the world of Indian TV serials.

Watch the viral video of TV serial actress turning into a Spider here:

