Indian tourists caught stealing hairdryer, doormat in Bali; netizens say 'cancel their passport' | WATCH

Bali:

Before leaving a hotel, it is common for people to take some kind of toiletries and complementary things such as tea or coffee packets. However, several Indian tourists took this thing a little too far and were caught stealing stuff from a hotel in Bali, Indonesia.

The incident happened at a luxury hotel in Bali's Ubud, where the hotel staff caught a group of Indian tourists after they found out that several items from the rooms they stayed were missing. Reportedly, items such a hair dryer, a doormat, a TV remote box, pool towels, kimono robes, and dining utensils were missing from their rooms, and were found by the hotel staff inside their luggage upon a routine check.

The controversy also gained attraction after an X user, @TARUNspeaks, shared about the incident. "INDIAN TOURISTS DO NOT LEARN. Indian tourists, who stayed at Ubud, Bali (Indonesia) were caught by hotel-staff stealing stuff from the hotel. Why would you go to a foreign country and do such cheap act/crime?? This is embarrassing to watch as an Indian," he posted on the micro-blogging site, while sharing a video.

These four Indian tourists were caught at the Asvara Resort Ubud in Kelusa village on April 19. However, the hotel staff said the issue was settled amicably and no legal action was taken against them.

"The findings were reported to management, which then halted the check-out process for clarification," Gianyar Police spokesperson Iptu I Gusti Ngurah Suardita was quoted as saying by The Bali Times.

Incident leaves internet disappointed

The incident left the Indian users disappointed, with many saying that Indian tourists are "notoriously cheap". A user, @shashank_sinha1, said such people should be "made famous" and their names and locations should be made public so that they feel shameful.

Another user, @bmehrotra, said: "But isn’t that the reality of us Indians? No civic sense, no manners, no etiquette’s and then we do such cheap stuff while traveling. These people should be publicly shamed!!!!"

Meanwhile, a user, @sasmenon, said that these four Indian tourists should have been checked at airport as well, wondering if they had stolen anything from there as well. On the other hand, another user called for the Indian government to suspend their passport.

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