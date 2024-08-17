Indian-origin man in UAE customises Tesla Cybertruck in tricolour | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian-origin man in UAE customises Tesla Cybertruck in tricolour

India's Independence Day, which falls on August 15, is a day when the entire nation brims with pride and enthusiasm. This year, citizens of India, including non-resident Indians, showcased their jubilation by celebrating and expressing their happiness on various social media platforms. One particular individual, residing in the UAE, commemorated the day in a distinctive manner. He decorated his Tesla Cybertruck with a tricolour film, a spectacle that amazed many onlookers.

Diablo Auto Accessories LLC, a United Arab Emirates-based company that specialises in car wrapping, shared the video on their verified Instagram account. The video was shared with a caption that reads, “Cybertruck designed for Iqbal Hatboor. A great man with true patriotism towards his country and celebrating the 78th Independence Day of India in UAE.” Iqbal Hatboor is known as a content creator and entrepreneur, with reports indicating that he hails from Kasargod, Kerala.

Watch the viral video:

The video has attracted more than two lakh views and almost 28,000 likes, sparking a wide range of comments from viewers. One Instagram user wrote on the post, “Respect from the heart.” Another user commented, “Love you, sir. This is such a beautiful message—we're all Indian.” A third person wrote, “This is great, brother," a fourth expressed, “I absolutely love this.”

The Tesla vehicle advertised on their website boasts a towing capability of 11,000 pounds, which is around 4989 kilograms. The company asserts that the car is tough and robust enough to handle any terrain, with 12 inches of travel and 16 inches of clearance. It features an ultra-strong stainless-steel outer frame and durable armoured glass resistant to shattering.

