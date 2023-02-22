Indian men recreate Ranbir-Bipasha’s ‘Small Town Girl’ in Rome, win hearts online. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@STEP.OUT.SOURAV Indian men recreate Small Town Girl in Rome

Who could forget the 2008 film 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Deepika Padukone, and Minissha Lamba, which had several memorable songs that captivated audiences.

Recently, two Indian men recreated one of the movie's hit tracks, 'Small Town Girl', featuring Bipasha Basu and Ranbir Kapoor, at the same location in Rome, Italy. The video was shared on Instagram by user Sourav Garg and has gone viral.

In the clip, Sourav and his friend Manav can be seen dancing to a portion of the song, with Manav expertly portraying Bipasha and Sourav matching Ranbir's steps. They even acted out some of the actors' dialogue and filmed it at the same location as the movie, the Spanish Steps in Italy.

Watch the viral video of Indian men recreating Small Town Girl in Rome:

The post has gained over 595k views and 85k likes. Numerous users expressed their admiration for the duo's efforts, with one person remarking, "This is the content I pay my internet bills for." Another person commented, "Corporate wants you to find the difference between this video and this video," while a third added, "I'm disappointed that the audience didn't turn up. The performance deserved more hype!"

