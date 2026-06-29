'Even my Maruti 800 had AC': Indian man reveals surprising truth about British cars during heatwave

New Delhi:

Europe's ongoing heatwave has left many residents struggling with soaring temperatures. Amid the scorching weather, an Indian man living in the United Kingdom has gone viral after discovering that the car he bought three months ago doesn't have air conditioning at all.

His reaction, comparing the car to India's iconic Maruti 800, has amused social media users while also highlighting how differently countries prepare for extreme weather.

A surprise after three months

In the viral video, the man explains that he purchased the car around three months ago but never needed to use the air conditioner because the weather remained cool. When temperatures recently began rising, he finally switched on the AC, only to realise that the cabin wasn't cooling.

Like most people would, he assumed the refrigerant gas had leaked and booked an appointment with a mechanic.

'Your car doesn't have AC'

The biggest surprise came at the workshop. According to the mechanic, there was no refrigerant to refill because the vehicle had never been fitted with an air-conditioning system. The owner was left stunned after learning that some cars sold in the UK during certain years came only with a heater and fan, without air conditioning.

He jokingly remarked, "Even my Maruti 800 in India had AC," expressing his disbelief that a modern car lacked such a basic feature.

No option to install one later

The mechanic also explained that installing an air conditioner later wasn't practical because the engine bay didn't have enough space for the required components. Realising he would have to face the heatwave without air conditioning made the situation even more frustrating.

The creator ended the video by advising anyone buying a used car in the UK to carefully check whether it comes with air conditioning.

Internet reacts

The video quickly attracted thousands of reactions. Many viewers admitted they had no idea some cars in the UK were sold without air conditioning. Others joked that even older Indian cars offered better preparation for hot summers.

Several users also pointed out that air conditioning wasn't considered essential in many parts of the UK because historically the country experienced relatively mild summers. However, with increasingly frequent heatwaves, many residents are finding themselves unprepared.

Remember to inspect all features

It is important to note that the viral video has gone beyond a mere funny story. The video acts as a constant reminder of how car features differ depending on where one comes from. Inspecting basic features like air conditioning and heating will come in handy and may prevent any disappointment when weather changes occur unexpectedly.

Also read: 'No fans anywhere': Indian woman says 33°C in Germany feels hotter than 45°C in UP