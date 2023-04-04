Indian fans confuse author Tom Holland with Spiderman actor, and he’s tired of it!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Indian fans confuse author Tom Holland with Spiderman actor

Trending News: Tom Holland, the author, has pleaded with Indians to stop tagging him in posts about Hollywood actor Tom Holland. The author shared on Twitter that he has been flooded with tweets from Indians after his namesake arrived in Mumbai on Friday with his girlfriend-actor Zendaya to attend the grand opening weekend of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). While sharing a picture he was tagged in where Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nita Ambani are posing with Tom and Zendaya from a fan account, the author wrote, "Please make it stop."

The author was forced to issue a clarification after he was flooded with posts about Tom Holland in India. "It seems like I have the whole of India in my timeline!" the author said in response to a netizen who apologised on behalf of Indians for the case of mistaken identity.

Soon after actor Tom Holland left India, the author breathed a sigh of relief. He tweeted, "Phew."

Meanwhile, the official Twitter handle of Kerala tourism shared a photoshopped image of Tom and Zendaya holding hands as they posed between the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar. The photograph was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags 'faraway home', 'Munnar' and 'Kerala tourism'. However, the original image was shot in the city of Boston, United States, last year in April.

Later, Kerala Tourism tweeted that the morphed picture of the Spiderman stars in the state was an April Fool's prank.

The inaugural ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was the event that everyone was obsessing over this weekend. The Ambani family hosted the extravagant event, and it managed to attract global icons like Penelope Cruz, Zendaya, Tom Holland and Gigi Hadid.

The NMACC is Nita Ambani’s dream project, housed within the Jio World Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex. With this project, she aims to preserve and promote Indian art forms. Many popular Hollywood and Bollywood celebs attended the grand launch. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and many others were in attendance.

