'Kim Soo-Hyun Tripathi': Couple sparks amusement with K-drama inspired names for newborn

Inspired by K-drama love Indian couple's choice of name for their newborn son became a hot topic on social media. A post by users on X (formerly Twitter) 'divyaathedivaaa ' revealed the couple's unconventional choice of name, triggering a wave of amusement and disbelief among thousands of viewers.

Unique names draw attention

The couple, who bonded over a common interest in Korean drama, suggested names that seemed to deviate from traditional Indian naming customs. The nominations included “Kim Soo-Hyun Tripathi”, “Choi Seung-hyo Tripathi”, and “Kang Tae-Moo Tripathi”. While these names may be quite popular in South Korea, many in India found them inappropriate.

The post quickly gained traction, receiving nearly 400,000 views and prompting users to comment on the names.

Mixed reactions of social media users

The reaction ranged from laughter to concern. “These names would work well in a K-drama, but can you imagine being called ‘Kim Soo-hyun’ at a family gathering?” one user quipped. Another praised the couple's creativity and questioned their preparedness for the inevitable questions those names would attract.

There were also supportive voices, with one user saying, “If they like K-dramas, why not? It’s their child, after all.” However, some commenters emphasised the importance of the names and warned about their possible implications for the future. One suggestion also advised a more traditional middle name to balance cultural heritage and personal interests.

The lively discussion highlighted the cultural connection between traditional Indian values ​​and contemporary global influences, as well, as more couples seeking unique ways to express their identities in naming their children.

