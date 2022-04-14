Indian artists create art live for 'Kalaarambh In Kashmir' at Lal Chowk in Srinagar | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Artists in Jammu and Kashmir paint landscapes live in front of locals

One of the biggest art events is taking place in Kashmir where more than seventy artists from around the world have come together to create art. A place that is nothing less than a paradise is hosting the artists as a part of the campaign 'Happy Kashmir' and 'Aao Kashmir.' The curtain raiser of 'Kalaarambh In Kashmir' was held on Wednesday (13 Apr) at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The five-day event will continue till April 18. This is the first time an art event is organised since the condition in the valley has improved.

Inspired by Kashmir's distinct beauty, artists brought it to their canvasses. From snow-clad mountains and blue lakes to tall green pine trees, the breathtaking landscapes painted by them are sure to leave you mesmerised. They aptly portrayed the calmness and the pristine beauty of the place.

Take a look:

Image Source : INDIA TV Artists in Jammu and Kashmir paint landscapes live in front of locals

Image Source : INDIA TV Artists in Jammu and Kashmir paint landscapes live in front of locals

Image Source : INDIA TV Artists in Jammu and Kashmir paint landscapes live in front of locals

Image Source : INDIA TV Artists in Jammu and Kashmir paint landscapes live in front of locals

Amidst, communication and internet blackouts which have become an unfortunate norm for people in Jammu and Kashmir, events like these help people across borders to look at life and Kashmir differently.

One of the artists, Taranjot from Chandigarh said, "This is the first time I have come here to Srinagar. I am enjoying myself. The people of Srinagar are really kind. To all those who are worried about the situation in the valley, I would like to tell them that it is absolutely safe. The army and the Kashmir Police look after the people really well."

Also read: Kashmir hosts its first ever 'Fashion Week' to encourage models and designers

One of the residents of Kashmir also expressed her happiness and said that she is so proud and feels lucky to host so many artists in her own land. Sharing her excitement she said that it is a learning experience for local people as they are getting to witness some remarkable art.