India's Got Latent to go off air? Video of 'jinxed' contestant goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Video of jinxed contestant goes viral from India's Got Latent.

The popular social media personality, Ranveer Allahabadia's appearance at Samay Raina's show 'India'a Got Latent' has created a lot of ruckus because of his objectionable question to a contestant about his parents. He also made an indecent offer to a female contestant. Not only this, Apoorva Makhija, the only woman present among the judges of the show, also made obscene comments. People are now expressing anger by sharing the video clips of this show on social media.

Now recently, a video of a jinxed contestant from India's Got Latent show has gone viral. Following the 'India's Got Latent' show's legal troubles, which resulted in the removal of one contentious episode from YouTube, the video is going viral. Additionally, the tweet has caused a surge of rumours on social media, with users wondering if the show will be taken down.

In the video shared by X user Mamta Rajgarh, the contestant is seen saying, "Wherever I go, things shut down," to which Samay Raina replied, "Quickly tell us about this."

Contestant: "The school I studied at closed down, then the next one I attended also shut down. Even the college I went to closed its doors. After I joined a company, that too shut down and stopped operations."

Samay Raina: "So now, you've come to 'India's Got Latent'."

The video has been shared with the caption: "He had already warned Samay Raina about it - this guy is bad luck. Wherever he goes, things shut down. And now, look, 'India's Got Latent' got shut down too."

Check out the viral video here:

Soon after the video went viral, one user wrote, "Finally, someone has come to challenge the MBA Chaiwala," while another one wrote, "Someone find this guy! Now we'll need his prophecies for the stock market, elections, and the World Cup."

Recently, Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell has filed a case against India's Got Lalent show and has framed charges against 30-40 people associated with the show. Notices are being sent to everyone. Mumbai Police also went to Ranveer Allahbadia's house. National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Ranveer, Samay Raina and others for objectionable comments and the matter will be heard on February 17. A case has also been filed against him in Assam and Guwahati Police is in touch with Mumbai Police.

ALSO READ: Indian-origin woman flies to work daily in Malaysia, earns the title 'super-commuter'