India out of Asia Cup as Pakistan beats Afghanistan, netizens miss Dhoni, say 'no one can replace him'

Team India is out of contention for final as Naseem Shah's two back-to-back sixes in the first two balls off the final over undid brilliant bowling by Afghanistan throughout the innings, securing a one-wicket win for Pakistan in a thrilling Super Four clash at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. With this win, Pakistan has now become the first team to qualify for the final as it knocked India and Afghanistan out of the tournament. The final will be played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

To start with, Pakistan won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first. Afghanistan posted 129/6 with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. The Afghan players almost took their side towards a win but Naseem's two sixes in the last over etched a win for Pakistan.

This decided the fate of the Men In Blue, who endured consecutive defeats in the Super 4s stage. India started their campaign on a rocky note, beating Pakistan by five wickets in the Group A encounter. Then they secured a 40-run victory over Hong Kong to become the first team from their group to advance to the Super 4s. However, they suffered two consecutive defeats in the next round, against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Only an Afghanistan win would have kept India in contention for the final. But now the scenario is not the same, leading to fan's disappointment. Expressing the same, cricket lovers demanded MS Dhoni on the pitch, saying 'no one can take his place'. Several of them also praised Virat Kohli and missed his captaincy.

Extending his support to team India and captain Rohit Sharma, several users showered love and praise on the cricketer.

