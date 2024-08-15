Independence Day 2024: Pakistanis and Indians unite in London to sing 'Jai Ho' together | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pakistanis, Indians unite in London to sing 'Jai Ho'

India is marking its 78th Independence Day today, August 15, a day that symbolises the beginning of a new era when power was finally handed over to Indians after more than 200 years of colonial rule. However, this victory came with a sense of loss, as British India was partitioned on communal lines on August 14, leading to the creation of two separate nations – India and Pakistan. Now, a video of a musician bringing together Indians and Pakistanis in the United Kingdom has gone viral on Instagram. The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “When Indians and Pakistanis sing together in London – ‘Jai Ho’.”

The widely circulated video depicts the musician Vish performing AR Rahman's "Jai Ho" in London, accompanied by his guitar. He is surrounded by a large crowd of people from both India and Pakistan, all singing together. Many in the crowd were waving flags from both countries, while others were capturing the moment on their cameras.

Watch the viral musical performance:

The video posted two days ago, has garnered over two million views and received countless comments. A user on Instagram commented, "Divided by UK, United in UK." Another user wrote, “Love the comraderie music can bring! Pls bring more hearts together and spread love. Jai Ho!” A third user commented, “The relationship between Indians and Pakistanis we can see. The war is only between the political parties of India and Pakistan, not the people of India and Pakistan. They share best relationship in other countries.”

“Celebrating independence at the colonisers home, the irony,” remarked a fourth. “Goosebumps,”added a fifth, reacting to the video shared on Instagram.

