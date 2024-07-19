Incredible rescue video of massive 12-foot king cobra will give you goosebumps | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rescue video of massive 12-foot king cobra.

Amid the chaotic world we live in, it is often difficult to find moments of beauty and inspiration. But sometimes, amidst all the chaos, some moments leave us in awe and remind us of the incredible wonders of nature. One such moment was captured in a video that went viral on social media recently.

The video, shared by Ajay Giri, field director at Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS) in Karnataka, India, showed an incredible rescue of a massive 12-foot king cobra. The video has left people around the world amazed and has been shared widely on various social media platforms.

The cobra was seen by villagers crossing a main road, after which it sought safety in a shrub within a home's compound. Soon after the house owner noticed the snake, the forest department and ARRS were notified.

The video begins with Giri and his team approaching the massive king cobra, which had made its way into a village and had caused a stir among the locals. The villagers were terrified as the snake was not only huge but also highly venomous. However, instead of panicking and calling for help, Giri and his team took matters into their own hands and began the rescue operation.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Giri wrote “ARRS was informed about the situation. Over the call we instructed locals about dos and don’ts and rushed to the location. After the inspection we decided to bag the snake. The snake was gently bagged. We conducted onsite awareness program for locals, distributed informative materials. Later the snake was released in to the wild in the presence of locals and in-charge forest department officials.”

With careful precision and coordination, they were able to successfully capture the king cobra without causing any harm to it. The entire rescue operation was carried out with such finesse and expertise that it left viewers in awe. But what makes this video truly special is not just the successful rescue, but also how Giri and his team treated the snake with utmost respect and care.

ALSO READ: Viral video of man throwing 'plastic bag' into hippo's mouth triggers outrage on internet