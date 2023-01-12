ITI Berhampur wins first, second prizes in International Institute of Welding competition

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE IIT Berhampur wins first, second prizes

Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur has won the first and second prizes in a national welding competition organized by International Institute of Welding, under the theme “Trash to Treasure”.

The first cash prize of Rs 25,000 was awarded to Gandhi sculpture, developed by IIT Berhampur under leadership of M R Padhiary. The second cash prize of Rs 15,000 was awarded to Fish sculpture, developed by IIT Berhampur under the leadership of Anil Mishra. Both the sculptures were developed from automobile scraps. With use of marvel in welding skills, the sculptures are now looking great, and they can be sold in market for several lakhs of rupees.

Image Source : FILE IMAGETrash to Treasure

IIT Director Dr Rajat Panigrahy, known as the “Scrap Man of Odisha” was the mentor of these projects. He has been implementing the motto “From waste to wealth” in his institute for the last several years. The prizes will be awarded in Chennai on January 19. The sculptures will be place at the international welding exhibition by IIW.

International Institute of Welding is the world leader in materials joining. It is a group of industry practitioners, researchers, educators, and young professional from over 51 countries. This unique international cooperation is achieved through annual meetings of IIW working units and board through technical networking, shared projects, events, publications and web-based communications. The outcomes are shared for promoting optimum use and innovation in joining technologies and international standardisation.

