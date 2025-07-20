IFS shares video of black panther strolling with two leopards in Nilgriris, says 'Bagheera and other friends' A video was share by an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), Parveen Kaswan, wherein one can spot a black panther and two leopards in the Nilgiris. The 29-second video footage is from July 16, 2025. Check out the video here.

Wildlife sightings are always a delight, whether it is a big cat or a certain species of bird. However, spotting the elusive black panther can be difficult. A video was shared by an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS), Parveen Kaswan, wherein one can spot a black panther and two leopards in the Nilgiris.

The 29-second video footage is from July 16, 2025. Sharing the video on X, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, "Bagheera (black panther) and other friends for night walk on the roads of Nilgiris. What a rare thing."

In the comments he further said, "In India, a black panther is a melanistic variant of the common leopard (Panthera pardus). These animals appear black due to a genetic condition called melanism, which results in excess dark pigmentation. Despite their dark coats, their characteristic leopard rosettes are often visible under certain lighting conditions. They are often found with normal leopard also. But here documentation of a melanistic with two normal is rare. Conservation efforts are vital for their survival, as they face threats like habitat loss and poaching."

The post has received more than 30.9K views since being shared. Several users took to the comments section to share their views.

One user wrote, "I remember Baghira from Mowgli. Such a cute character." Another shared, "This is absolutely wonderful. I hope the Forest Department is doing all that is needed to protect them. In the Nilgiris such sightings of big cats nearabout human habitat action is becoming common."

A third comment read, "The ultimate nocturnal predator!!!! We'll get to see more black leopards in the wild..."

