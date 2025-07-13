IFS officer's video of leopard standing on hind legs while hunting goes viral, check netizens reaction here A video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows, a leopard standing on its hind legs while hunting. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Parveen Kaswan, an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS). Check the video here.

A jungle safari in the national parks and forests can give you the glimpse of some incredible animals and also their abilities and skills. A video has been doing rounds on the internet, which shows, a leopard standing on its hind legs while hunting. The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Parveen Kaswan, an officer of the Indian Forest Service (IFS).

In the video, the leopard can be seen standing upright on its hind legs, which is an unusual posture for the animal. According to reports, the video is from Kruger National Park, South Africa. Prior to Kaswan sharing the video on X, it was also shared on the Facebook page 'Latest Sightings – Kruger'.

The post read, "While this leopard was ambushing some impala, it suddenly sat up on its hind legs to get a better view. Then, making the scene even more unusual, it stood entirely upright on its back legs, exactly like a human, for an even better view! It looked so comfortable doing this that it must do this all the time."

The caption of Kaswan's post reads, "That leopard is looking at his food by standing on two legs. Leopards are one of the most versatile creatures on earth. From Kruger."

The video garnered nearly 200.2 K views since being posted. Several users took to the comments section to share their reactions. One of them wrote, "Leopards are not loud hunters. They are quiet listeners. Every movement they make is calculated. Every glance has purpose. It waits for the right moment. And perhaps there is a lesson in that for all of us."

Another user said, "Don’t be surprised if they stand and walk like humans after 5000 more years." A third user commented, "Majestic and powerful, the leopard surveys its meal, true king of adaptability in Kruger."

