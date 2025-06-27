'I’m dead': Influencer Tanner Martin announces his own death in a heartbreaking last video Social media star Tanner Martin from Utah succumbed at age 30 to stage 4 colorectal cancer, only 41 days after the birth of his child.

New Delhi:

Celebrity influencer Tanner Martin’s final message was shared by his wife, Shay Wright, on June 25, on the same day the influencer passed away. In the five-minute video, the influencer reflects positively on his life, expresses love and wishes for his family and followers, and explains his view of death.

Who was Tanner Martin?

Tanner Martin began his journey as a call centre worker in Utah, but in 2020, he was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer. He then gained popularity online by sharing his cancer journey, the highs and lows of the treatment, and recently, becoming a father, certain to not see his daughter grow up, as doctors told him in 2023 that his cancer was incurable and that he had two to five years left to live. Despite this, Martin and his wife, Shay Wright, decided to start a family, and in November 2024, announced they were expecting. Their daughter, AmyLou, was born on May 15, 2025.

Martin’s honesty, humour and courage throughout his painful journey touched hundreds of thousands of people all around the world. The Instagram account @tannerandshay he shared with his wife gained 484 thousand followers.

The goodbye video

The video starts with a visibly weakened but joyful Tanner addressing his followers directly, uttering the haunting phrase, “Hey, it’s me, Tanner. If you are watching this, I am dead."

Tanner first describes the reason for the video, explaining, “I decided to make this video announcing my death because I saw someone do that, like, a year or so ago, and I think it’s a good opportunity to get all your thoughts out,".

He speaks about his appreciation for the life he lived, saying, “I had a heck of a life” and “But you guys, life was awesome. I really enjoyed it while I was here.”

Tanner then speaks of his view of death, saying, “Hopefully, I believe there’s something after this. I’m excited to meet those people, and hopefully we’re hanging out now and making fun of all you nerds." He then lists names of family members who have died and adds, "There's just a lot of people that for the afterlife. I'm excited to see them and excited to see them not in pain and just happy. Death is scary, but it's also like a new adventure, you know. I'm excited to see what the experience is like, and hopefully it's good."

Martin finished by thanking all of his followers for their support: “I love you guys, and seriously, thanks again for all your support and helping to make the last years of my life here on earth fun and enjoyable and helping me be comfortable,” he said.

The video’s caption rights, “May the force be with you from our angel force ghost. See the next video for his wish.”

Taner’s last wish

Shay Wright shared another post later in the day, a video of her husband sharing his last wish, asking for his followers to donate to a fund to help his wife and daughter financially. The caption reads that Martin joked while making the video, saying, “For the price of a McChicken, you could fund my AmyLou’s legacy fund.”

Disclaimer: This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan's ‘annoying' cyber fraud caller tune discontinued, internet celebrates with memes