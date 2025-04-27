'I was in shock': UK man spends Rs 22 lakh to buy back his own stolen car A bizarre incident in the UK! A man unknowingly bought his own stolen car for Rs 22 lakh. Read the shocking story of how he ended up paying to get his car back.

New Delhi:

A man from the United Kingdom claims to have spent lakhs to reclaim his stolen automobile. The story, however, is not as simple as it appears. Ewan Valentine, from Solihull, West Midlands, was looking for a replacement for his Honda Civic Type R, which had gone missing from his driveway a few weeks prior. After considering his alternatives, he came upon a very comparable model, only to learn that it was the same vehicle he had purchased in 2016. Valentine spent £20,000 (about Rs. 22 lakh) for the used Honda Civic, according to BBC.

During an interview with the site, the 36-year-old said that his automobile vanished on February 28 and that he was "gutted" by the loss. “It was sort of a mid-life crisis car, and you don’t get many of those, so I was pretty determined to get it replaced before one day I have to get a sort of family car," he told me.

Valentine found his stolen car 70 miles from home. “I spotted one that was identical, same colour, same year, same slightly obnoxious exhaust system on it as well. It fit the bill precisely," he remembered.

Valentine also claimed that he purchased the second-hand model from a reputable garage. After returning home, he examined its details and discovered that it was his very own Honda Civic. He was certain after he discovered his and his parents' former addresses on the vehicle's built-in navigation system.

“I started noticing things in the car were a little bit odd, like a single tent peg and some Christmas tree pines and some, like, Mars bar wrappers… All very similar to what you could have found in my stolen car. I nearly crashed, to be honest, because I was in shock… My hands were shaking; my heart was pounding," Valentine said.

He further added, “A part of me felt sort of triumphant for a moment until I realised, actually, no, this isn’t some heroic moment; you didn’t go and get your car back; you’ve actually done something a bit stupid."

Valentine also spoke with Honda experts, who "pulled the physical key out, put it straight in the door, and managed to unlock it." "He's like, 'Yes, it's your car,'" the British man explained.

VINs and other identifiers appeared to have been tampered with, indicating a professional cloning operation. According to the authorities, some unnamed offenders could be involved in the well-planned theft.

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

ALSO READ: Turkey earthquake caught live on TV; news anchor’s reaction goes viral | WATCH