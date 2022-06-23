'I Support LG TV': Stand-up comedian takes a humourous dig at LGBTQ stereotypes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SWATI SACHDEVA Swati Sachdeva

As the calendar turns to June, LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies across the world mark Pride Month. The month is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community around the world. Now, it is almost the end of Pride Month but 'acceptance' of the same in society is still a question that continues to haunt. To address such LGBTQ stereotypes, comedian Swati Sachdeva addressed the misinformation surrounding the 'bisexual community' in a stand-up bit, which went viral on social media.

Starting with the show, Sachdeva asked audience, "tum log ko pta hai na sahko bisexual kon hote hain?" As the crowd shouted 'Yes,' she responded, "han aise hi over confidence mein milta hai merko crowd."

Taking a humourous dig at the little amount of knowledge that most of Indian society possesses about bisexuals, Sachdeva added, "some people only knowing the L and G of 'LGBTQ' (if that) and thinking the 'B' stands for 'bohot saare lesbian gay.' Next, she narrated an incident, where a person addressed LGBTQ as LG TV, saying "I support LG TV." It also includes jokes on people equating bisexuality with wanting to do take up both commerce and science as a subject in 11th. Watch the video:

After the video went viral, several users slipped into the comment section saying, they had googled about LGBTQ but couldn't found a good answer. "I searched LGBTQ on internet, just can't get the straight answer," wrote a user. Another said, "Your jokes are original and really funny. LGTV! B - bohot saare LG. Hahah." A third comment read, "haha ,am bisexual & this one outstanding."

Meanwhile, Pride Month is a celebration and recognition of LGBTQ community. But we keep forgetting that it's all about knowing that 'love is love' and treating all love as equal.