'I'm getting a new heart': 6-year-old's adorable video ahead of surgery will melt your heart | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X 6-year-old's adorable video ahead of surgery will melt your heart.

Internet users are melting over this endearing video of a 6-year-old child joyfully revealing that he's getting a new heart. The Ohio hospital posted a video of John-Henry, who was born with the uncommon congenital disorder known as hypoplastic left heart syndrome, or HLHS, on X. The young child had to wait six months for a life-saving heart transplant. Thus, John-Henry radiated joy and told all of his Cleveland Clinic Children's pals about his enthusiasm as soon as a donor verified that the organ was available.

The hospital shared the video and wrote, "'I'm getting a new heart!' We won't forget the day 6-year-old John-Henry learned a donor's heart was available for him. John-Henry had been waiting for a life-saving heart transplant for six months before he and his family received the news."

Take a look at the video here:

What is Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS)?

Cleveland Clinic Children's states that HLHS affects blood flow through the heart and arises when the left side of the heart does not develop normally during pregnancy. As a result, the right side of the heart is overworked since it must pump blood to the lungs and the various parts of the body.

The six-year-old's uncommon ailment required several procedures to address. But when the little child began to develop heart failure, medical professionals concluded that the only thing left for him was a heart transplant. In December 2023, John-Henry was added to the transplant waiting list. He and his family found out they had a match in May 2024.

Sarah Lee, the 6-year-old's mother said, "I walked in the room teary-eyed to tell John-Henry, and when I told him, he said, 'I have to go tell everybody." She also added, "Organ donation saved my son's life. Without it, he wouldn't be living right now. We're going to take great care of this special heart, and we're forever grateful to our donor and their family."

ALSO READ: Viral video of PM Modi playing with an infant in Poland wins hearts | WATCH