Hyderabad man rebukes soaring cab fares as driver demands Rs 5000 for airport: 'Same story with all'

Hyderabad:

A man from Hyderabad on Tuesday shared his unpleasant experience with the excessive hike in cab fares in the city. Taking to Reddit, he described how cab drivers quote prices significantly higher than those displayed on the app. He recounted rushing to the airport to catch an early morning flight, only to discover that cab fares had skyrocketed.

“I had a flight at 7 AM today. I booked a cab at 4:00 in the morning. The cab driver called and asked where I was headed. I told him, “Airport.” He sounded surprised and then said, “Give some extra accordingly.” I replied, “I’ll pay according to the app fare.” He then said something about the routes being changed and claimed we might get stuck, and he asked for ₹5,000,” he posted.

“It was the same story with other cab drivers — they were quoting anywhere between ₹2,000 and ₹6,000. I didn’t understand what was going on, so I asked my friend to drop me instead. There was some traffic on the way, but he dropped me off quickly. Is there any issue going on with cabs to the airport, or are these drivers just trying to extort extra money from customers because they know people won’t find another cab immediately?” he added.