Hugo Boss sells Indian 'Bathroom Chappals' for Rs 8,990; netizens say, '150 rupaiya dega'

It's not unusual to see companies charging a premium price for everyday items. In the past, we have witnessed various items that are overpriced and have prompted discussions on social media. Hugo Boss is the latest brand to come under criticism. The item is a pair of blue slippers available for Rs 8,990. The slippers' pricing has caused controversy online, and Twitter users have added fuel to the fire by claiming that the flip-flops closely resemble the chappals that Desi families keep in the washroom.

A Twitter user named Dew shared the picture of the flipflops by Hugo Boss, retailing at Rs 8,990. His post went viral in no time, and it stirred the internet. Netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it.

One user wrote, "We all this had similar one 20 years back..blue and white." Another user wrote, "I would not pay more than 50 rupees for such slippers, don't loot us." A third user commented, "POV: India's finance minister commenting on this.. Chappal mehenga nhi hai..aapka batuaa Khali hai." A user also wrote, "there’s always gonna be someone saying they got it for less than that. someone is me." Another user quipped, "I dont know who are these people who purchase these slippers, like these are literally bathroom slippers we used to wear earlier."

The pricing sparked a memefest on Twitter, and netizens took hilarious jabs at the company.

Earlier, the Sennheiser Over Ear HD 820 headphones, priced at 1,89,990 went viral. The product was being sold with EMI starting at Rs 8,943. Internet users took funny jabs at the product. Many people also went on the product site and made sarcastic jokes about selling their kidneys, houses, and properties for these heavily priced headphones.

