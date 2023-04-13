Huge speaker falls on bride and groom on dance floor. Watch what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Huge speaker falls on bride and groom

Trending News: Indian weddings are known for their vibrant colours, traditional rituals, and a never-ending list of ceremonies. But what really makes them stand out are the unexpected moments that make for the best stories later. And one such moment was captured in a now-viral video.

The video shows a bride and groom on the dance floor, surrounded by their family and friends. The speakers were blasting the romantic song Teri Ore from the film Singh Is Kinng when suddenly, the unthinkable happened - a massive party speaker fell on the groom, just narrowly missing the bride. All the guests and the couple had a look of shock on their faces. The video was shared on Twitter by Swati Chaturvedi and has since gone viral, amassing over 72k views. "When the music hits you hard," the user wrote in the caption of the post. And boy, did it hit hard!

Netizens couldn't help but react laugh at the incident and joking about it in the comments. Some users also sympathized with the groom, while others were just glad the bride was safe. One user commented, "Indeed hard-hitting music, moved to the core," while another wrote, "Hey bhagwan...itna hard hit na kare kabhi music." (Oh god, may music never hit this hard again).

Watch the viral video of speaker falling on bride and groom here:

