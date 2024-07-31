Hippo fights with 5 lionesses at Kruger National Park in South Africa | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Hippo fights with 5 lionesses at Kruger National Park.

If you are a nature lover, you have probably dreamt of witnessing a predator showdown in the wild. Well, for one lucky person, that dream became a reality at Kruger National Park in South Africa. In a viral video that has been making the rounds on social media, a hippo can be seen fighting against not one, not two, but five lionesses.

The encounter, which was captured by park visitor Barry Smith, demonstrated how exciting and erratic the wild can be.

Frequent visitor Barry Smith told Latest Sightings about his encounter in Kruger. Smith and his friend Bruce talked about how they saw such an uncommon occurrence.

The video starts with the hippo standing its ground as the lionesses circle it, trying to find a weak spot to attack. The hippo, known for its aggressive nature and powerful jaws, is not backing down. The lionesses, on the other hand, are known for their teamwork and hunting skills. It's a classic clash of two formidable forces in the animal kingdom.

Take a look at the video here:

"We love Kruger, but like so many others, we always seem to miss the big sightings. What happened here was a big surprise," Smith told Latest Sightings, according to India Today reports.

"The hippo started to run around in circles with its mouth wide open, just trying to grab a lion," he added.

The hippo struggled to keep up with the lions' movements as the situation became more and more grim.

The hippo made a last-ditch attempt to reach the river and managed to escape with only minor injuries, just when it looked like it might give up.

"We could hardly believe our eyes as we watched everything unfold. One or two other motorists passed by, shaking their heads in disbelief," Smith said.

Those who had been playing a game of animal sighting predictions, Smith and Bruce, were very excited by the sudden drama. "This was the first time I predicted an attempted takedown by a cat. Even though it wasn't technically a hunt, I was super excited to witness it, hence the commentary on the video," Smith said.

ALSO READ: 'Employee of the month': Stray cat becomes security guard in Philippines mall | WATCH