Hip Hop Aunty! Woman breakdances in saree and heels, leaves netizens flabbergasted. Watch

Trending News: Dance videos have become a trend on social media, captivating audiences with various dance styles. Recently, a viral video shared on Instagram by 'nepalhiphopfoundation01' showcases a woman performing an impressive breakdance. What sets this video apart is that she flawlessly executes the dance moves while wearing a saree and heels. The onlookers can be seen cheering and clapping in the background, creating an energetic atmosphere.

Upon closer observation, one might notice a brief slip during the performance, but the woman skillfully recovers and continues dancing smoothly. This video has garnered nearly 10 million views, eliciting mixed reactions from viewers. Some find the combination of breakdancing and traditional attire unusual, while others appreciate the woman's talent and applaud her efforts.

One individual describes the performance as "outstanding," while another humorously admits struggling to walk properly in a saree. The confidence and dancing skills of the woman astound many, with one commenter expressing shock at her ability to dance in heels. A user commented, “That saree must have been fixed by the Gods to survive those steps”, a user wrote. Another user expressed, "I am shocked to look at the heels." “That save when she slipped though,” a third user added. A fourth wrote, "Lovely. I love the happy vibes."

Watch the viral video here:

