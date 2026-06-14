Himanshu Jangra breaks silence on 'Rs 370 biryani' controversy: 'I made a mistake, lost my job'

New Delhi:

An event that took place at a stand-up comedy event is has created a lot of discussion on the internet. Popularly referred to as the "Rs 370 biryani guy" in online circles, Himanshu Jangra has responded to all the criticisms that were made due to his controversial statement at the stand-up comedian Pranit More.

The issue created an uproar on social media and had many negative repercussions in both his personal and professional lives, as claimed by Jangra. In a video by Starvik Design, the questioner asked Jangra about how he feels regarding his current situation.

'The story was not completely true'

In a recent conversation about the controversy, Jangra admitted that the story he narrated during the crowd-work segment was not entirely factual. According to him, while he had dated someone in real life, parts of the story told on stage were improvised. He explained that several audience members before him had also been sharing dramatic stories, and he got carried away by the atmosphere of the show.

The fallout: Job loss, trolling and legal notices

The viral clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism from users who found the remarks offensive. As the controversy grew, Jangra reportedly lost his job at a Gurugram-based company. He also said he faced intense trolling online and received legal notices in the aftermath of the incident.

According to his account, the situation became even more difficult when his family learned about the controversy through people in their neighbourhood. He described the emotional toll it took on his parents and relatives as one of the most painful aspects of the entire episode.

His biggest regret

While discussing the incident, Jangra said he now regrets attending the show altogether. He apologised to his family for the embarrassment and stress caused by the controversy and admitted that the consequences had been far greater than he ever anticipated. In another statement, he acknowledged that he had used the wrong words and expressed remorse over how the situation unfolded. He wrote, "I made a mistake, I accepted it, and I sincerely apologized for it. I understand that not everyone will be ready to forgive me, and I completely respect that. My intention is not to seek sympathy or to justify my actions, but simply to take responsibility and learn from this experience. I kindly ask that my apology be viewed in good faith and that I be allowed the opportunity to grow from my mistakes. Like anyone else, I am human, and I am committed to doing better moving forward. Thank you to everyone who took the time to listen."

Pranit More also apologised

The controversy has not only affected Jangra but has also put comedian Pranit More under scrutiny. More recently, he issued another apology, admitting that he should have stepped in when the interaction crossed the line. He said he allowed himself to get carried away because of the reaction he received from the audience, and admitted that not stopping it was wrong," she said.

It has also been reported that an FIR has been filed against him by the Maharashtra Cyber Police in relation to the scandal. What began as a brief incident in a comedy show has become a much larger discussion about accountability, cyber outrage, consent, workplace repercussions, and the legacy of viral videos.

Also read: Pranit More show controversy: Doctor apologises after remarks about male cadaver spark outrage