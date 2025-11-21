Himachal man reunited with family after 45 years following memory restoration Himachal: After losing all memory of his past, Rikhi was renamed Ravi Chaudhary﻿ by those around him and started a new life. He initially moved to Mumbai, where he took up various small jobs to sustain himself. Eventually, he settled in Nanded, Maharashtra, where he found employment at a college.

Sirmaur (HP):

Rikhi Ram, a man from the Nadi﻿ village in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur﻿ district, lost his memory at the age of 16 after a severe head injury from a road accident near Ambala in 1980. The injury caused a complete wipeout of his memory, including his identity. After the accident, he went missing, and despite extensive family searches in an era without phones or modern communication, his whereabouts remained unknown. His parents passed away never learning what had happened to him.

New life as Ravi Chaudhary

With no recollection of his past, Rikhi was renamed Ravi Chaudhary by friends and began a new life. He moved to Mumbai, worked various small jobs, and eventually settled in Maharashtra's Nanded. There, he worked at a college, married his wife Santoshi, and raised three children, two daughters and a son, completely unaware of his roots and family back in Himachal Pradesh.

Memory returns after second accident

A few months ago, another head injury triggered the return of faded, vivid memories- images of a mango tree in his village, narrow paths, and the courtyard of a house in Sataun﻿. Realising these were memories, Rikhi sought help from a college student to use Google to locate Nadi﻿ village and Sataun﻿. A phone number for a café in Sataun﻿ led him to reconnect with his past. One of his relatives, MK Chaubey, recognized details from his fragmented memories and helped reunite him with his siblings.

Emotional homecoming

On November 15, Rikhi, accompanied by his wife and children, returned to his native village. The reunion was deeply emotional, with his siblings greeting him with tears and garlands. The villagers witnessed a heartwarming scene, believing Rikhi had long been lost to them.

Medical perspective

Mental health expert Dr Aaditya Sharma notes that while restoration of memory after such a long time is extraordinarily rare, such cases can be better understood after thorough brain examinations.