Himachal Pradesh: Dog's bark becomes a lifesaver, here's how it saves lives A timely bark from a dog in Himachal's Mandi saved 67 lives amid monsoon rains. The residents of the village fled to safer places before a landslide flattened houses. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

As the monsoon season occurs, it has led to landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts in various parts of India. Amid these challenges, a dog has heroically saved 67 lives across 20 families in the Mandi district. This remarkable incident occurred around midnight on June 30 in Siyathi village, located in the Dharampur area of Mandi.

How did the dog help residents escape from the deadly Monsoon?

According to a report by NDTV, a local resident named Narendra said that the dog was sleeping on the second floor of his house when it suddenly began to bark loudly and then howl around midnight, as heavy rain continued to pour. "I woke up from the barking. When I went to check on him, I noticed a large crack in the wall of the house and water was starting to enter," Narendra said. He quickly ran downstairs with the dog and woke everyone up to alert them to the danger.

Narendra alerted the other residents of the village and asked them to run to safety. Sensing the danger, people fled to take shelter at a safer place, leaving everything behind. Shortly after this, a massive landslide struck the village, flattening nearly a dozen houses. Only four to five houses are visible while the rest are buried under the landslide debris.

Govt provides 10,000 in immediate aid to each family

The survivors are now taking place in the Naina Devi temple built in Triyambala village for the past seven days. Meanwhile, many are suffering from high blood pressure, anxiety, and depression in the aftermath of the disaster. Following this tragedy, the local communities have extended help, and the government has provided Rs 10,000 in immediate aid to each affected family.

According to information received from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), a total of 78 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 20, of these, 50 people died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, while 28 deaths were reported in road accidents.