Hiker narrowly escapes grizzly bear attack in heart-stopping viral video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Hiker narrowly escapes grizzly bear attack

Trending News: Bear encounters in the wilderness can be deadly. While bears are often seen as adorable creatures, they can pose a serious threat to human life. According to the National Park Service, over 30,000 black bears and 1,500 grizzly bears live in the United States, and encounters with them are becoming increasingly common. One recent viral video perfectly illustrates the dangers of a close encounter with a grizzly bear.

The video, which has been viewed over 1 million times, shows a man hiking in the wilderness who unexpectedly runs into a grizzly bear. In a moment of sheer panic, the man climbs up a nearby tree to escape the bear. The bear, however, is determined to get to the man and begins to climb the tree after him. The man, perched precariously on a branch, films the terrifying encounter as the bear comes dangerously close to grabbing his feet. Fortunately, the bear is unable to climb any further and eventually gives up, allowing the man to escape unharmed.

The video was shared on the Twitter account Oddly Terrifying, and has received over 3 million views. Many viewers were horrified by the encounter and commented on the terrifying nature of the situation. Others pointed out that bears are good climbers and that encounters like this are all too common in the wilderness. "I can’t bear to watch this and even taking a video is so unbearable," a user commented. "The bear is the ultimate athlete. They can run, climb, and swim. Shit is quite impressive considering their size," another user wrote. "I wouldn't wish my worst enemies this but then he probably got himself in that position first lol," a third added.

Watch the viral video of man escaping grizzly bear while hiking here:

Read More Trending News