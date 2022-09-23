Heaviest spell of rain in Delhi-NCR, netizens share pics & videos as they wade through knee-deep water

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GO MECHANIC/FILE IMAGE Delhi-NCR rains

An incessant spell of moderate to heavy rain drenched Delhi for the third consecutive day on Friday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting traffic movement on key roads across the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a 'yellow alert', cautioning people about moderate rain at most places in the city. Following this, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and nearby regions to the national capital, have declared holiday for schools. Some corporate and private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home so that traffic congestion can be avoided.

The heavy downpours compelled pedestrians to walk through severely inundated lanes and main roads. Not just this, there were visuals of water logging and heavily jammed from certain parts of NCR. Parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Gautam Buddh Nagar, witnessed heavy rainfall throughout Thursday. Some areas of the state also reported loss of lives and property due to the downpour.

As heavy rains lashed the national capital, social media couldn't help but had photos and videos of netizens as they wade through knee-deep water to reach offices or other places. On the other hand, many who are at home are enjoying the weather and sharing that rains like these want to make them do all things 'Bollywood.' Well, that's not all, there were also some who posted photos of lip-smacking street food like samosas and pakoras. Take a look

