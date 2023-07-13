Heartwarming video of a dog saving fish after man catches it goes viral | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dog saves the fish and puts it into the water

A dog is a man’s best friend they say, and it has been proven umpteen times in the form of stories and parables. Many men like to hang around with their best friends wherever they go. It could be a stroll in the neighborhood or fishing.

The empathetic moment of a dog saving a fish is teaching the internet a crucial lesson about caring for another life. The compassionate act of the dog has not only melted multiple hearts but also served as a great example of harmonious coexistence between two species.

The footage of the heartwarming video is going viral on the internet in which a man is fishing at a water stream alongside his pet dog. The person succeeds in catching on and proceeds to place the aquatic creature inside an orange bowl. But what happens later becomes the highlight of the entire video. It is the dog who quickly approaches the bowl and sniffs the fish.

Upon learning the fish is still alive and struggling to survive without water, the dog in a soul-stirring moment, pushes the entire bowl inside the stream.

This makes the man angry, and he attempts to take the bowl out of the water. However, the dog throws a massive fit. He pushes the person aside standing as a shield between him and the water stream. If that wasn’t enough, the dog continues to lunge at the man causing him to take a few retreating steps. Towards the end, the dog also catches the man by the arm and drags him away indicating it’s time for them to leave.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens lauded the adorable dog. For some people, the video became a display of love in action, many also started emphasizing humans do not deserve the love the dogs give. One user commented Fish is also a dog’s best friend.

One user said, “Will it be wrong to say that our natural instinct is to save and not to kill? I am reminded of this fantastic quote I read some years ago, Love is what we are born with. Fear is what we learn.”

Another claimed, “That’s the best I have seen all day”.

One more highlighted, “This is what kindness and compassion mean”.

This is not the only video, in a similar situation, a video of a dog stopping its owner from slicing a fish gained traction on social media. The clip showcases a man holding a butcher knife with a tub of fish placed in front of him.

