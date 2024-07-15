‘He shouted for help, but no one came’: Kerala man stuck inside hospital lift for 2 days

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kerala man stuck inside hospital lift for 2 days.

Imagine being trapped in an enclosed space for two days, with no way out and no one to help you. This was the terrifying reality for a 59-year-old man in the Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram, India, who found himself stuck inside a hospital elevator for two long days. It's hard to imagine the fear and desperation that must have consumed him during those endless hours, and it raises important questions about safety measures and emergency protocols in public spaces.

The incident took place at a government medical college in Thiruvananthapuram, where the man Ravindran Nair, a resident of Ulloor had come for a medical checkup. As he entered the elevator on the ground floor, it suddenly malfunctioned and got stuck between the ground and first floors. He immediately tried to seek help by shouting for assistance, but to his horror, no one responded. For two agonizing days, he was trapped inside the elevator with no food, water or access to a bathroom.

"He got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help but no one came. His phone was also switched off," police said. The officials said that the incident came to light on Monday morning when the lift operator started it for routine work. The man's family had on Sunday night filed a missing case with the medical college police.

It's difficult to comprehend how the hospital staff and other patients failed to notice his distress calls. How could someone be left stranded in an elevator for two days without anyone coming to their aid? This is not only a shocking incident, but it also raises serious questions about the safety protocols and emergency response systems in hospitals.

Elevators are meant to make our lives easier by providing quick and convenient access to different floors of a building. However, when they malfunction or get stuck, they can become death traps. In this case, the man was lucky to have survived without any serious injuries, but not everyone may be as fortunate.



