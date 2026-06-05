'He knows exactly where I stay': Woman feels 'extremely unsafe' after Zomato rider comments on her 11 pm order

New Delhi:

A LinkedIn post about an uncomfortable food delivery experience has struck a chord with many people online, especially women who said it reflected concerns they have faced themselves. The post was shared by Aanya Wig, who described an interaction with a delivery rider that left her feeling uneasy and questioning how much access delivery personnel have to customer information.

The incident quickly gained attention on social media, with users discussing issues around privacy, personal safety and the boundaries delivery workers should maintain while interacting with customers. Many commenters said the experience was relatable and highlighted a wider concern that goes beyond a single delivery.

What happened during the delivery?

Sharing her experience on LinkedIn, Aanya wrote, "I had the weirdest interaction last night with a Zomato rider and felt so unsafe."

According to her post, she had ordered paan after dinner and later stepped outside alone at around 11 pm to collect the delivery. She said the rider first asked whether she was the person who had placed the order.

"I didn't engage," she wrote, explaining that she was alone at the time.

But the interaction did not stop there. Aanya claimed that while handing over the order, the delivery partner made a comment about her being "a girl and of this age" and ordering paan. She said the remark immediately made her feel uncomfortable.

Questioning why a delivery partner could view her order details and comment on them, she wrote, "How does your delivery partner have any authority to see what I've ordered, make a comment and pretend as if he has some right (or say) in what I order and don't?"

Aanya said she also found herself worrying about what might happen if she formally reported the incident.

According to her, filing a complaint could potentially lead to action against the rider, but he already knew where she lived. That thought alone made her hesitant.

"Once I lodged a complaint I wondered what the repercussions would be for me?" she wrote.

She added, "If anything happens to hurt his ego, he knows exactly where I stay."

Tagging Zomato in the post, Aanya urged the company to sensitise delivery partners and strengthen customer safety measures.

Responding publicly, Zomato wrote, "Hi Aanya, please DM us your order ID and we will look into this on priority."

(Image Source : LINKEDIN)Aanya Wig's LinkedIn post.

Internet shares similar concerns

The post prompted a wave of responses from LinkedIn users, many of whom said the incident reflected a broader issue around women's safety.

One user wrote, "It's literally scary. I have this fear almost every time when I order anything from these apps. There should be some ways to protect basic things of customers."

Another commented, "It's getting worse day by day in Delhi/NCR. It's very scary because he knows where you live."

Several people said they regularly change their behaviour while receiving deliveries in order to feel safer. One person shared, "I've lost count of the number of times I've pretended like I was talking to someone at the back while receiving an order. It's exhausting that so many of us have to constantly think about our safety."

Others questioned whether delivery workers receive enough training when it comes to interacting with customers.

One comment read, "I think contractors and freelancers aren't given training as such. These riders can work for multiple platforms and because they're only contractors, most companies don't invest in such training."

Another user remarked, "'If something hurts his ego, he knows where I am living' sounds super scary."

Echoing the concerns raised in the original post, one commenter wrote, "Every customer deserves a safe, respectful and judgment-free experience. I hope organisations invest not only in customer service training but also in empathy and boundary awareness for frontline partners."

ALSO READ: Delhi woman claims 'naked men' in car chased their auto in Noida: 'We are now 100 times more scared' | Watch