Have you ever tried tea for Rs 1 lakh? THIS Dubai-based Indian cafe serves 'Gold Tea' for AED 5,000

Gold Karak Tea worth Rs 1 lakh

Chai' or 'tea' is a popular beverage in India. It's an integral part of daily life and social gatherings. But how much one can pay for it? In India, the usual charge for tea is Rs 10, 20, or even 500-600 if you are in a five-star hotel. Recently, a Dubai-based Indian cafe caught the attention of the netizens by offering tea at the cost of Rs 1 lakh. Yes, you read that right.

'Gold Karak Tea' sparking curiosity and controversy

A Dubai-based cafe owned by Indian-origin entrepreneur Sucheta Sharma has gained attention for its extravagant beverage, 'Gold Karak Tea' worth AED 5000—approx. INR 1.14 Lakhs. The newly opened Boho cafe in the DIFC's Emirates Financial Towers offers this luxurious beverage in a pure silver cup adorned with 24-carat gold leaf, sparking curiosity and controversy across social media platforms.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, the cafe offers two menus - Indian street food and upscale indulgences. Visitors can select their food according to their preferences. In a conversation with Khaleej Times, the cafe's owner, Sucheta Sharma, said they wanted to create something extraordinary for those seeking indulgence while also catering to the wider community.

Luxurious experience

The tea is served with a gold-dusted croissant and presented in silverware that encourages customers to take home as a keepsake. The cost of this Gold Souvenir Coffee is AED 4,761 (approx. INR 1.09 Lakh). The menu does not stop here. Apart from the tea, there are a lot of options to experience, which include Gold-dusted Croissants, Gold water, Gold burgers and even Gold-ice cream.

Social media reactions

Recently, a food blogger shared a video of this cafe offering gold tea and coffee on the social media platform. After this, the internet was quick to share their reactions to it. An Instagram user wrote, “This is diplomatic robbery. Even with the silver cutlery and gold sheet it isn't gonna cost more than 700 AED. It's so ridiculous to charge 5000 AED for it!."

“Never thought in my wildest dreams that I would say ‘bhai chai peene ke liye emi leni padegi’ (You have to get an EMI to drink this tea).", another Instagram user commented.

“Whether it’s gold or not it will end up flushed down the toilet," one of them wrote. Another user commented, “Now why in the world would I want to eat gold in my coffee and croissant, tho?"



