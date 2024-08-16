'Haters will say this is AI': Elon Musk shares video of him and Donald Trump grooving to 'Stayin Alive'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Elon Musk, and Donald Trump groove to 'Satyin Alive' in AI video.

Love them or hate them, Elon Musk and Donald Trump are no strangers to making headlines with their bold and often controversial statements. But this time, the tech billionaire has left people scratching their heads with his latest post on social media.

On August 14, Musk took to X to share a video of himself and none other than the Republican nominee for the November 5 US election, Donald Trump, grooving to the iconic Bee Gees hit, "Stayin' Alive". The caption read, "Haters will say this is AI", hinting at the scepticism and criticism that often surrounds his actions. The video shows Musk and Trump bopping their heads and tapping their feet to the catchy tune. However, the 36-second video was first posted by the US Senator of Utah, Mike Lee. Trump has also shared the video on his official X handle.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The former US President's post was getting close to 30 million views, but Musk's had already surpassed 100 million views.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have had a rocky relationship in the past. While they both share a love for space exploration and have worked together on initiatives such as the creation of the Space Force, they have also clashed on issues such as climate change and immigration policies.

Days after Elon Musk's live-streamed conversation with the Republican presidential candidate on X, which was postponed by almost 40 minutes because of a technical issue, the footage finally made its appearance.

Days after Donald Trump, the former US President, almost avoided being assassinated during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Elon Musk declared his support for the politician in July.

On August 13, Trump and Musk conducted an interview in which Trump mixed personal jabs, accusations, and complaints with sporadic encouraging nods from Musk.

