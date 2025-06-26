Haryana car's digital sticker saying, 'keep distance, meri biwi pitegi' goes viral, leaves internet in splits The video shows vehicles stuck in a traffic jam, however, it was one Skoda car that caught the attention of the fellow rider. The car had a digital display in the rear window, which left the internet in splits. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

A video has been doing rounds on the internet, wherein, a car flashes a digital sticker with a hilarious message on it. The video was shared on Instagram by a fellow rider with the username 'trippi_twenty', which has now garnered more than 15.6 million views.

The video shows vehicles stuck in a traffic jam, however, it was one Skoda car that caught the attention of the fellow rider. The car had a digital display in the rear window, which read, "Plz keep distance... Car lag gayi toh Biwi mujhe pitegi (Please keep a distance, if a car hits me, my wife will beat me) two tearful emojis."

The caption of the post read, "Iss bhai ko pitva dia aj." Viewers found this to be extremely amusing. Taking to the comments section, the owner of the car wrote, "Lol, I never imagined my car would be featured on Insta reels! Where did you catch me, my friend?" to which the author said, "I was right behind you buddy the other day when it was raining heavily - Noida underpass Indirapuram. Thought it would make a great reel and it did."

Several took to the comments section to react to this. One of the users wrote, "Bahut shi likha hai wife ka khuf." Another user commented, "If that happens, you can always treat your wife with a cozy and fun-filled stay in nature. Maaf kar degi."

A third user wrote, "Wah kya karigiri hai is insan ko 6 lac nahi 6 cr milna cahiye."

