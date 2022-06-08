Haryana bus conductor offers drinking water to passengers, wins hearts with kind gesture

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Haryana Roadways conductor offers water to passengers

A bus conductor employed with Haryana Roadways is doing the most noble service. He is offering water to thirsty passengers that are getting on to his bus for a road journey. While travelling in public transport, we often shy away from asking help from strangers but the man from Haryana is setting the right example by reaching out to strangers instead.

Read: #BuyYouTube: Elon Musk trolled after he takes a dig at video platform for 'nonstop scam ads'

As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he does is offer them water. Usually, first you buy a ticket for the journey and then depending on the rush proceed towards a vacant seat. However, the bus in which Surendra Sharma travels provides a different experience.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared Surendra’s story on Twitter, and the internet is moved by his kind gesture. Interestingly, Surendra isn’t offering water to beat the heat. Instead, he has been religiously following this drill with the passengers for the last 12 years.

Read: Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet's first birthday bash; see unseen pics

“He is Surendra Sharma. He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak. As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago,” read the caption of the post shared by Sharan.

In an image accopnying the post, Surendra is seen walking around in the bus with a jug filled withy water. He offers this service free of cost.

Reacting to the video, one of the Twitter users wrote, "Surender Sharma very nice work done . We are proud and felt motivated when we see such good people are exists in the system (sic)." Another one said, "It's appreciable the offering of water to passengers in roadways bus by Shri Surendra Sharma in Haryan (sic)."