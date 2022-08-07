Haryana boy creates Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest app developer in the world

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MLKHATTAR Kartikeya Jakhar

Haryana boy named Kartikeya Jakhar, who is 12-year-old is garnering a lot of attention as he has created history by becoming the youngest app developer in the world. Kartikeya has not just made his family but the whole country proud by registering his name in the Guinness World Record. Kartikeya who studies in Jhajjar’s Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya created three apps. He received all the guidance by watching YouTube videos.

The chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar took to Twitter and congratulated Kartikeya on his achievement. His tweet closely translates to, "After sports, studies and arts, now my children are making the name of Haryana bright all over the world in technology. Kartikeya, a 12-year-old student from Jhajjar, has created a Guinness World Record for being the youngest app developer by developing a learning app. Congratulations and best wishes to his entire family."

As reported by Times Now, Kartikeys's interest in app development happened by accident. During the pandemic, his father bought him a phone worth Rs 10,000 for his online classes. However, the phone began to develop issues and to repair his phone he started using YouTube. “The mobile phone had many issues as it used to hang during the coding process. With the help of YouTube, I fixed the phone and continued with my studies," Kartikeya told Money Control.

He added, "I made three apps -- the first was related to General Knowledge named Lucent GK online. The second was Ram Kartik Learning Centre that teaches coding and graphic designing and the third was Shri Ram Kartik Digital Education. Now, these apps are offering free training to over 45,000 students."

Kartikeya added that he was inspired by PM Narendra Modi and he hopes to serve the nation one day. Meanwhile, he has also won a scholarship from Harvard.

