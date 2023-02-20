Harsh Goenka shares video of man wearing snake-shaped shoes. Twitter responds hilariously

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HVGOENKA Snake-shaped shoes

Harsh Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Group, is a well-known personality on Twitter, with a large following. He has gained popularity for his witty and humorous tweets, which often go viral. Recently, he shared a unique video on his Twitter handle, which featured a pair of shoes in the shape of a snake. The unusual design of the shoes caught Goenka's attention, and he decided to share it with his followers on Twitter.

The industrialist asked his followers to come up with a caption for the video. The video shows a man wearing a pair of shoes in the shape of a king cobra, with protruding snake heads. The design of the shoes is unlike anything one would usually see.

Watch the viral video of snake-shaped shoes shared by Harsh Goenka here:

Goenka's followers responded to his tweet with a series of humorous and witty captions. Kiku Sharda, a comedian, commented on the post, suggesting that the owner of the shoes should decide on a caption, as they are "Hisssss shoes". Soni Razdan, an actress, referred to the shoes as "snakeasins," while another user called them "snike," a play on the brand name "Nike."

Take a look at the reactions from Twitter users below:

Let the owner decide, they are Hisssss shoes — kiku sharda ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@kikusharda) February 20, 2023

Snike — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 19, 2023

Ha ha. Snakeasins — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) February 19, 2023

Charan Naag — Geetanjali Dhar (@geetanjalidhar) February 19, 2023

Shobras ðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒ — Gaurav Agnihotri (@Gaurav81184) February 19, 2023

