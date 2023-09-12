Harsh Goenka reveals ISRO Chief's monthly salary; asks netizens 'Is it fair?'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Harsh Goenka (left) and ISRO Chairman S Somnath (right)

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, took to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to discuss the salary of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somnath's salary. Goenka revealed that S Somnath earns Rs. 2.5 lakhs per month and asked people if it was a fair monthly income.

"Chairman of ISRO, Somanath’s salary is Rs 2.5 lakhs month. Is it right and fair? Let’s understand people like him are motivated by factors beyond money. They do what they do for their passion and dedication to science and research, for national pride to contribute to their country and personal fulfillment in terms of achieving their purpose. I bow my head to dedicated people like him!" Goenka wrote on X.

Ever since the post went viral, people have been commenting on how the Indian space agency chief deserves more. “He should be getting 25 Lakhs a month, or more. Period. We should recognize and reward our talent,” a user wrote. The post has garnered more than 746,000 views and hundreds of likes and comments.

Notably, ISRO, under S Somanath's successfully landed its Chandrayaan 3 on the lunar surface on August 23. India has now entered the elite club and became the only fourth country to successfully land on the moon, after Russia, the US, and China.

