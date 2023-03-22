Harsh Goenka concerned about India’s low ranking on World Happiness Index 2023. See post

Follow us on Image Source : VIA TWITTER Harsh Goenka tweets on India’s Happiness Index ranking

Trending News: India has ranked 126th in the World Happiness Report 2023, showing a concerning decline in the country's overall well-being. Although India has improved its ranking from 136th last year, it still ranks lower than neighbouring countries.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a graph on Twitter, highlighting India's poor position, which has sparked conversations about the reasons for the country's low ranking.

Goenka's tweet received over 96,000 views and prompted many people to suggest possible reasons for the low score. Some people pointed out that the lack of work-life balance among younger generations is a significant cause of unhappiness, while others expressed that the increased price of daily goods has contributed to the overall discontent among the common people.

Take a look at Harsh Goenka’s post below:

The World Happiness Report, published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, maps life evaluations based on factors such as income, health, emotional support, freedom of choice, generosity, and absence of corruption. Finland has maintained its position as the happiest country in the world for the sixth consecutive year. Denmark and Iceland came in second and third, respectively.

The report revealed that Finland scored "significantly ahead of all other countries" in the ranking, while Israel and New Zealand were the only two non-European countries to make it into the top 10 list. Israel climbed five spots from last year to secure fourth place.

The World Happiness Report 2023 is a cause for concern, as it reflects the overall well-being of people across the world. The ranking of countries is based on a three-year average between 2020-2022, and the report is intended to help policymakers identify areas where improvements can be made to promote happiness and well-being.

