Harry Potter to Jack Sparrow: Makeup artist’s transformations go viral on internet

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE This makeup artist's pop culture transformations are going viral.

The internet is filled with videos of makeup artists who transform themselves into other people or celebrities, but one makeup artist from Germany has taken up makeup art to the next level and is amazing on the internet with her artwork.

Khaleesiisaa, a makeup artist has standout talent. She has gained immense popularity for her makeup transformations. The artist has recreated iconic characters from pop culture, including beloved Disney characters, Marvel superheroes, and even mythical gods along with animals, she has become a sensation on social media. Recently, an Instagram page compiled her stunning makeup creations, which quickly went viral, drawing admiration from people worldwide.

In one clip, she becomes Groot, the beloved Guardian of the Galaxy character. Another video also shows her versatility as she transforms into multiple iconic roles portrayed by Johnny Depp. She also turns herself into Harry Potter and Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Additionally, Khaleesiisaa showcases her creativity by transforming into different animals, including a walrus, cheetah, and elephant.

Her Instagram feed is basically a treasure for art lovers. She even transformed into a red-faced demon from the horror film Insidious, along with Star Wars Jar Jar Binks, Mystique from X-Men, and MCU’s anti-hero Venom among others.

Instagram users loved used Khaleeiisaa’s artwork and praised her for her amazing talent. Most of the users filled the comment section with fire and clap emoticons to express their appreciation for her art. Some also recommended characters to Khaleesiisaa for her next project.

Not only Khaleesiisaa, but Abby Buehler, another makeup artist, has captivated the internet with her transformations into darker characters from TV shows and films. With her skills, she has gained a massive following by bringing sinister faces to life. One of her notable creations is the iconic Wednesday Addams, along with Pennywise and Jigsaw.

Read More Trending News