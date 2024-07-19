'Hardik Pandya knew about this divorce': Cricketer's old clip trends after separation with wife Natasha

Follow us on Image Source : HARDIK PANDYA INSTAGRAM Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya

India cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic on Thursday confirmed their separation, ending their four-year-old marriage in the "best interest for the both of us". The couple released a joint statement on Instagram saying they have decided to part ways with mutual consent. The duo stated that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Agastya.

"After 4 years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways," the cricketer wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. "We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us."

"This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the statement read.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," said the post on Instagram issued jointly by them.

Now, after the couple announced their separation on social media and given the fact that both are public figures, a lot of reactions have surfaced on the internet.

A short clip of Hardik Pandya is also viral in which he is seen jokingly talking about divorce and why he would mind giving up on 50 per cent of his assets.

In the viral clip, Hardik Pandya says, "So in all our accounts, be it of my father, brother and mine, my mother's name is there... everything is in their name (sab unke naam pe hai), to having a car or house, like everything... I don't have trust, I won't take anything in my name as I don't want to give 50 per cent share, so I told my family that things will be in your name, 50 per cent of assets won't go anywhere (mera bharosa nahi... mere naam pe mei nahi lunga... 50 per cent kisi ko dena nahi... toh mai bolo mai mere naam pe nahi lunga... 50 per cent mereko bada chubeka... usse accha tum log ke naam rakho... 50 per cent jayega nahi..."

The clip on social media platform X has been shared by a handle named @Bhai_Saheb with the caption, "Hardik Pandya is a smart man.. he knew about this divorce thing can happen with Natasha."

Pandya and Stankovic got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya on July 30 of the same year. They renewed their wedding vows in the presence of close friends and family on February 14, 2023 in Udaipur in a grand celebration.

Stankovic, who is Serbian origin, is a model and actress based out of Mumbai. She made her debut in Bollywood films with the political drama Satyagraha, directed by Prakash Jha.

