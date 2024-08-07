'Happy Knee Day': Mark Zuckerberg's wife celebrates his recovery with a cake, Meta CEO reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Mark Zuckerberg's wife celebrates his recovery with a cake.

The Facebook CEO had recently undergone surgery for a torn meniscus and his wife, Priscilla Chan, was eager to celebrate his recovery. She celebrated Mark's nine months of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) rehabilitation with a knee-shaped cake.

In a heartwarming gesture, Priscilla took to social media to share a photo of her along with a cake adorned with the words "Happy Knee Day" and featuring a cute knee shape.

The post quickly went viral, with people from all over the world sending well wishes and congratulating Mark on his recovery. The Meta CEO was also quick to react. He commented on her post, and he wrote, "You're the best." along with heart and folded hands emoticons.

While sharing the photo, she captioned it as, "Happy Knee Day to Mark! You have been working so hard on ACL rehab for 9 months. Just like pregnancy except instead of a baby you get an ACL."

Take a look at her post here:

The post has garnered over 9,000 likes and people have found Priscilla's gesture "Sweet."

One of the Instagram users wrote, "You are the sweetest. So thoughtful," while another wrote, "She must be the only one. Priscilla really loves you, Zuck."

Priscilla's gesture of celebrating "Happy Knee Day" is a testament to the power of love and support in the face of adversity. It shows that no matter how successful or powerful someone may be, they still need the love and support of their loved ones.

ALSO READ: US Olympian Justin Best proposes long-term girlfriend with 2,738 yellow roses at Eiffel Tower | WATCH